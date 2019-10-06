Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates Gennady Golovkin

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
6 October 2019, 14:05
Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates Gennady Golovkin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of congratulation to Gennady Golovkin on his win against Sergiy Derevyanchenko for IBF and IBO champion’s belts, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the First President of Kazakhstan.

Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that the Kazakh boxer demonstrated his professionalism, unbending character and strength of spirit.

«Your bright achievements bring joy and admiration to Kazakhstani fans and promote further popularization of sport in our country. I wish you strong health, wellbeing and new achievements!» the telegram reads.

Sport   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023