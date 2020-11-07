Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates Express K newspaper on 100th anniversary

    7 November 2020, 11:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated the staff of the sociopolitical republican daily newspaper Express K on its 100th anniversary, the official Instagram of Nursultan Nazarbayev reads.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that the newspaper always sincerely and honestly tells not only about the pressing issues of the social development but also about socioeconomic and political transformations.

    «Having preserved great traditions Express K today ranks among the top leading printed mass media of Kazakhstan,» the congratulatory telegram reads.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Mass media Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    2 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    3 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    4 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    5 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet