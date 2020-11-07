Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates Express K newspaper on 100th anniversary

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 November 2020, 11:36
Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates Express K newspaper on 100th anniversary

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated the staff of the sociopolitical republican daily newspaper Express K on its 100th anniversary, the official Instagram of Nursultan Nazarbayev reads.

Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that the newspaper always sincerely and honestly tells not only about the pressing issues of the social development but also about socioeconomic and political transformations.

«Having preserved great traditions Express K today ranks among the top leading printed mass media of Kazakhstan,» the congratulatory telegram reads.


Mass media   Nursultan Nazarbayev  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires