Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates coal miners on professional holiday

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 August 2019, 10:24
Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates coal miners on professional holiday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan –Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated workers and veterans of the country’s coal industry on the Coal Miner’s Day, the official website of the Leader of the Nation reads.

«A sense of duty and dedication are always integral to this courageous occupation. Therefore, your hard work inspires genuine respect in the society,» the message of congratulations reads.

Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed confidence that they would contribute to efficient growth of the country’s economy and strengthening of the country’s energy potential.

The First President wished all the miners good health, success and wellbeing, happiness and prosperity to their families.

The Coal Miner’s Day is celebrated annually in Kazakhstan on the last Sunday of August.

First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023