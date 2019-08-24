Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates coal miners on professional holiday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan –Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated workers and veterans of the country’s coal industry on the Coal Miner’s Day, the official website of the Leader of the Nation reads.

«A sense of duty and dedication are always integral to this courageous occupation. Therefore, your hard work inspires genuine respect in the society,» the message of congratulations reads.

Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed confidence that they would contribute to efficient growth of the country’s economy and strengthening of the country’s energy potential.

The First President wished all the miners good health, success and wellbeing, happiness and prosperity to their families.

The Coal Miner’s Day is celebrated annually in Kazakhstan on the last Sunday of August.