Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Nursultan Nazarbayev condoles over the death of Umirzak Aitbayev

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 January 2020, 20:00
Nursultan Nazarbayev condoles over the death of Umirzak Aitbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a telegram of condolences to the family of President of the Kazakh Tili International Association Umirzak Aitbayev, the official website of the Elbasy reads.

The First President expressed condolences over the loss of the great scientist, academician, Umirzak Aitbayev.

«As the President of the Kazakh Tili International Association, Umirzak Aitbayev proposed many initiatives to promote the state language development. Thanks to his active civic stand and hardworking he contributed greatly to the development of the language and Kazakh terminology, culture and spirituality of the nation. I am confident he will be always remembered,» the telegram reads.


First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023