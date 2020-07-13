Nursultan Nazarbayev condoles over coronavirus pandemic victims

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev extended his condolences to Kazakhstanis whose family members or loved ones died from coronavirus infection, the official website of Elbasy reads.

Elbasy noted that Kazakhstan faces today an unprecedented challenge. Dangerous infection grips all cities and auyls which claims more lives. Elbasy said that t he Head of State declared July 13 the National Day of Mourning for the people died from coronavirus.

Nursultan Nazarvayev extended his sincere condolences to the families of people who succumbed to the infection. He noted that it is a tragedy of many people, fathers and mothers, daughters and sons, friends… «It is a pain and grievous loss for all people. We have always overcome all hardships together in unity and cohesion. I believe that today we will find the strength to worthily get through this trying ordeal,» Elbasy said.