Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Nursultan Nazarbayev condoles over coronavirus pandemic victims

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 July 2020, 09:19
Nursultan Nazarbayev condoles over coronavirus pandemic victims

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev extended his condolences to Kazakhstanis whose family members or loved ones died from coronavirus infection, the official website of Elbasy reads.

Elbasy noted that Kazakhstan faces today an unprecedented challenge. Dangerous infection grips all cities and auyls which claims more lives. Elbasy said that t he Head of State declared July 13 the National Day of Mourning for the people died from coronavirus.

Nursultan Nazarvayev extended his sincere condolences to the families of people who succumbed to the infection. He noted that it is a tragedy of many people, fathers and mothers, daughters and sons, friends… «It is a pain and grievous loss for all people. We have always overcome all hardships together in unity and cohesion. I believe that today we will find the strength to worthily get through this trying ordeal,» Elbasy said.


Coronavirus   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023