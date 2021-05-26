Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nursultan Nazarbayev, CICA secretariat executive director meet

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 May 2021, 18:53
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev received executive director of the CICA secretariat Kairat Sarybai, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

During the meeting Nursultan Nazarbayev noted significance of strengthening an interstate dialogue and shared his view on the CICA future and its role in strengthening cooperation and security in Asia and worldwide.

Sarybai told the Elbasy about the work of the CICA secretariat on fulfillment of priorities and initiatives of Kazakhstan’s CICA chairmanship. One of the key priorities is the process of transformation of the CICA forum to a full-fledged international organization of regional security in Asia.

Sarybai said that today the CICA has potential for gradual transformation into an organization without grave structural changes and with perseverance of all its fundamental principles and goals. The CICA is expected not only to strengthen cooperation between its 27 member states covering around 90% of the territory of the Asian continent but also strengthen the role of Asia in the global security architecture.

In a completion the Elbasy voiced support for further CICA development.


