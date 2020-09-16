Go to the main site
    Nursultan Nazarbayev chairs Security Council meeting

    16 September 2020, 19:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev held the meeting of the Security Council, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

    The meeting focused on ensuring people’s health protection and economic security issues. Addressing those gathered Nazarbayev highlighted dedication and hard work of doctors, police, military and representatives of other spheres who contributed to the battling coronavirus.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed the need to prepare resources in case of the global second wave of the pandemic, work out cautionary response measures and importance of reliable estimates and prediction of morbidity rate.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
