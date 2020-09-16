Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Nursultan Nazarbayev chairs Security Council meeting

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 September 2020, 19:40
Nursultan Nazarbayev chairs Security Council meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev held the meeting of the Security Council, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

The meeting focused on ensuring people’s health protection and economic security issues. Addressing those gathered Nazarbayev highlighted dedication and hard work of doctors, police, military and representatives of other spheres who contributed to the battling coronavirus.

Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed the need to prepare resources in case of the global second wave of the pandemic, work out cautionary response measures and importance of reliable estimates and prediction of morbidity rate.

photo

photo


First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023