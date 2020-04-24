Nursultan Nazarbayev chairs Security Council meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A meeting of the Security Council was chaired by the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan- Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform reports citing the official website of Elbasy.

During the meeting, which was held in the format of videoconference, the strategic issues of combating the coronavirus epidemic, as well as economic recovery and post-crisis development of the country, were considered. Elbasy emphasized that the situation around the global threats is developing as per alarming scenario.

«IMF experts talk about the Great Quarantine, comparing it to the Great Depression. According to them, income per capita will decline in 170 countries. This quarter experts predict the peak in the pandemic and economic crisis. It is expected that this will be the deepest decline in industrial production since the Second World War,» said the First President of Kazakhstan.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also noted that in the near future all the countries of the world will face difficult challenges. «On April 20, for the first time in history, the price of oil went negative. Global markets are unbalanced. It is predicted that the pandemic will be followed by a global financial crisis. The next stage could be the global food crisis. This will cause tension and conflict,» said Elbasy.

The President of the Security Council emphasized that the Head of State and the Prime Minister made all necessary anti-crisis decisions. A state of emergency has been introduced in the country.

Elbasy stated that Kazakhstan has all the necessary resources to overcome global challenges.

In conclusion, he noted the importance of applying extraordinary approaches to socio-economic development.



