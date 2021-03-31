Go to the main site
    Nursultan Nazarbayev calls for Turkic Council's further development

    31 March 2021, 18:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – At the informal summit of the Turkic Council taking place online First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev put forward a proposal to adopt a document to further develop the Council, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressed the summit First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed to further develop the Turkic Council and to adopt a document regarding the Council’s future. He reminded the participants of his proposal to elevate the Council’s status to an organization he made at the Summit in Baku.

    «In addition to humanitarian and cultural development our countries have much to learn from each other,» he said, adding that the Latin graphics-based alphabets used by the countries could serve as an opportunity to promote the development of the countries’ youth at the global level.

    The First President of Kazakhstan also called on the participants to develop mutual trade and work jointly to attract investments.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

