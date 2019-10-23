Nursultan Nazarbayev becomes Honorary Doctor of Tsukuba University

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev was awarded the title of Honorary Doctor of Tsukuba University, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Tsukuba University was founded in Tokyo in 1872 as Japan's first higher education institution to graduate teachers. In 1973 the university was moved to the city of Tsukuba and reorganized into the largest multidisciplinary university. At present the Tsukuba University is one of the ten leading universities of Japan and is one of the most comprehensive research universities in the country.

The university has academic partnerships with 320 universities and institutes in 61 countries across the world. In addition 2500 foreign students from more than 100 states of the world study at the Tsukuba University. It should be noted that close academic cooperation has been established with the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and the Institute of Pedagogy and Psychology of KazNPU named after Abay.

Currently 6 undergraduates and 4 doctoral students from Kazakhstan are studying at the university. In total, 105 Kazakhstani students have graduated the university.

The university has launched a new master's program named «Sustainable Development Goals in Central Asia». The program is funded by the Japanese government. It aims to promote the development of manpower resources in the states of the Central Asia. The program provides internships for teachers and undergraduates of higher educational institutions of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

As Kazinform previously reported on October 21 Nursultan Nazarbayev arrived in Tokyo. During his visit Elbasy attended the Japan Emperor’s enthronization ceremony.