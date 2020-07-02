Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nursultan Nazarbayev beats COVID-19

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 July 2020, 15:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nursultan Nazarbayev’s test for the coronavirus infection has returned negative, Kazinform reports.

It was Aidos Ukibai, spokesperson of the First President of Kazakhstan, who broke the good news via Twitter.

Ukibai tweeted that Nursultan Nazarbayev test for COVID-19 had turned out negative after two weeks in self-isolation.

According to Ukibai, Elbasy will follow the advice of his doctors and remain in self-isolation for the time being. He will also spend more time outside to get fresh air.

Earlier on June 18 it was revealed that Nursultan Nazarbayev had tested positive for the coronavirus infection.


Coronavirus   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation   COVID-19  
