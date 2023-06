Nursultan Nazarbayev awarded Turkic World Supreme Order

BAKU. KAZINFORM At today’s summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking Countries in Baku the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, was awarded the Supreme Order of the Turkic World, the Twitter account of the Elbasy press secretary, Aidos Ukibay, reads.