    Nursultan Nazarbayev awarded Algys Order

    7 January 2021, 13:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of Orthodox Church of Kazakhstan Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan Alexander awarded First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev Algys Order highlighting Elbasy’s contribution to strengthening interfaith consent in the country. The order is the highest award of the Orthodox Church of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan Alexander stressed that Elbasy has done a lot for the country’s prosperity. The most important is interfaith peace and interethnic consent, the two pillars which let the country develop so that people live well.

    Elbasy thanked the Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan for highly appreciating his efforts in preserving interfaith and interethnic peace and consent. Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Orthodox Christians and all Kazakhstanis on Christmas wishing all wellbeing, bright holiday spirit and harmony.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Religion Nursultan Nazarbayev
