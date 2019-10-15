Nursultan Nazarbayev attends Summit of Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking Countries

BAKU. KAZINFORM Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev attended the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking Countries, the Elbasy.kz reports.

Addressing those gathered the First President of Kazakhstan congratulated President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the people of Uzbekistan on the country’s accession to the Turkic Council.

Besides, Nazarbayev highlighted the importance of the opening of the Turkic Council representation in Budapest under the development of the European vector of cooperation.

The Elbasy also highly appreciated the results of Kyrgyzstan’s work at the chairman of the Turkic Council.

Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed gratitude to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his proposal to award him the status of the Honorary Chairman of the Turkic Council.

«The high status let me further take an active part in the work of our common organization,» the First President of Kazakhstan said.