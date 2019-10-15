Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Nursultan Nazarbayev attends Summit of Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking Countries

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
15 October 2019, 18:00
Nursultan Nazarbayev attends Summit of Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking Countries

BAKU. KAZINFORM Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev attended the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking Countries, the Elbasy.kz reports.

Addressing those gathered the First President of Kazakhstan congratulated President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the people of Uzbekistan on the country’s accession to the Turkic Council.

Besides, Nazarbayev highlighted the importance of the opening of the Turkic Council representation in Budapest under the development of the European vector of cooperation.

The Elbasy also highly appreciated the results of Kyrgyzstan’s work at the chairman of the Turkic Council.

Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed gratitude to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his proposal to award him the status of the Honorary Chairman of the Turkic Council.

«The high status let me further take an active part in the work of our common organization,» the First President of Kazakhstan said.

photo

First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023