    Nursultan Nazarbayev attends Consultative Meeting in Tashkent

    29 November 2019, 13:34

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM The 2nd Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia kicked off in Tashkent, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev are taking part in the meeting.

    The parties are expected to focus on pressing issues of cooperation and approve high priority measures aimed at extending partnership in Central Asia, debate the agenda agreed earlier by the foreign ministers. The agenda includes regional policy issues, trade and economic, investment, transport and commutations, scientific and technical and humanitarian cooperation and ensuring security in Central Asia. Besides, those attending are to adopt the joint statement and define the venue and date for the next consultative meeting.

    The 1st meeting took place in 2018 in Nur-Sultan.

    As earlier reported, Nursultan Nazarbayev arrived in Tashkent to attend the 2nd Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia. On the margins of the 2nd Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, held talks with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Central Asia Uzbekistan First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
