Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Nursultan Nazarbayev attends Consultative Meeting in Tashkent

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 November 2019, 13:34
Nursultan Nazarbayev attends Consultative Meeting in Tashkent

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM The 2nd Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia kicked off in Tashkent, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev are taking part in the meeting.

The parties are expected to focus on pressing issues of cooperation and approve high priority measures aimed at extending partnership in Central Asia, debate the agenda agreed earlier by the foreign ministers. The agenda includes regional policy issues, trade and economic, investment, transport and commutations, scientific and technical and humanitarian cooperation and ensuring security in Central Asia. Besides, those attending are to adopt the joint statement and define the venue and date for the next consultative meeting.

The 1st meeting took place in 2018 in Nur-Sultan.

As earlier reported, Nursultan Nazarbayev arrived in Tashkent to attend the 2nd Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia. On the margins of the 2nd Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, held talks with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Central Asia   Uzbekistan   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published