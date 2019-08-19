Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Nursultan Nazarbayev, Askar Mamin discuss Kazakhstan’s development in Jan-Jul 2019

    19 August 2019, 17:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Kazinform learnt from elbasy.kz.

    The sides discussed the country’s socio-economic development inJanuary-July 2019.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev touched upon the restoration of the city’s socialfacilities and residential buildings as well as the measures on the developmentof Turkestan.

    The meeting also focused on attraction of foreign capital to Kazakhstan's economy and improvement of investment climate in the regions.

    Upon completion of the meeting, the Leader of the Nation emphasized theimportance of the joint work of the Government and the Nur Otan Party on ensuring propercontrol over the implementation of governmental and sectorial programs,including Nurly Zhol, Nurly Zher and the Program of Industrial and InnovativeDevelopment.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    3 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    5 Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires