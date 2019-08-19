Nursultan Nazarbayev, Askar Mamin discuss Kazakhstan’s development in Jan-Jul 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Kazinform learnt from elbasy.kz.

The sides discussed the country’s socio-economic development in January-July 2019.

Nursultan Nazarbayev touched upon the restoration of the city’s social facilities and residential buildings as well as the measures on the development of Turkestan.

The meeting also focused on attraction of foreign capital to Kazakhstan's economy and improvement of investment climate in the regions.

Upon completion of the meeting, the Leader of the Nation emphasized the importance of the joint work of the Government and the Nur Otan Party on ensuring proper control over the implementation of governmental and sectorial programs, including Nurly Zhol, Nurly Zher and the Program of Industrial and Innovative Development.