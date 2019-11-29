Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Nursultan Nazarbayev arrives in Tashkent

    29 November 2019, 07:10

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – The First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, arrived in Tashkent on Thursday night, Kazinform reports.

    According to Elbasy’s Press Secretary Aidos Ukibai, Nursultan Nazarbayev is in Tashkent on the invitation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

    In Tashkent, Nazarbayev will take part in the 2nd Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.

    Elbasy was greeted by Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov at the airport upon arrival.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Uzbekistan Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    4 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    5 Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims