Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Nursultan Nazarbayev arrives in Moscow for working visit

    7 September 2019, 09:05

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived to the Russian Federation for a working visit earlier this morning, Kazinform reports.

    Press Secretary Aidos Ukibai confirmed Elbasy’s arrival in a tweet.

    Нұрсұлтан Назарбаев жұмыс сапарымен Ресей Федерациясына келді pic.twitter.com/XizmKGVaCb

    — Aidos Ukibay (@Aidos_Ukibay) 6 сентября 2019 г. ">

    Earlier it was reported that during his working trip to Russia Nursultan Nazarbayev will meet with President Vladimir Putin, visit Kazakhstan’s national pavilion at the Exhibition of Economic Achievements and take part in the solemn events timed to the Day of Moscow.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Russia Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
    4 Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    5 Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024