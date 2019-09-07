Nursultan Nazarbayev arrives in Moscow for working visit

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived to the Russian Federation for a working visit earlier this morning, Kazinform reports.

Press Secretary Aidos Ukibai confirmed Elbasy’s arrival in a tweet.

<p lang="ru" dir="ltr">Нұрсұлтан Назарбаев жұмыс сапарымен Ресей Федерациясына келді <a rel="nofollow" href="https://t.co/XizmKGVaCb">pic.twitter.com/XizmKGVaCb</a></p>— Aidos Ukibay (@Aidos_Ukibay)

Earlier it was reported that during his working trip to Russia Nursultan Nazarbayev will meet with President Vladimir Putin, visit Kazakhstan’s national pavilion at the Exhibition of Economic Achievements and take part in the solemn events timed to the Day of Moscow.