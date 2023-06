Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin to meet in Moscow

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin will meet in Moscow on June 30, the Twitter account of Elbasy’s press secretary Aidos Ukibai reads.

The parties are expected to debate prospects for EAEU further development and pressing issues of the regional agenda.