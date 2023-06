Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin meet in Saint Peterburg

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin have met in Saint Peterburg, the Twitter post of advisor-press secretary of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Aidos Ukibai reads.

As earlier reported, the Elbasy arrived in Saint Peterburg at the invitation of the President of the Russian Federation to take part in the informal meeting of the CIS Leaders.