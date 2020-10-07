Go to the main site
    Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin debate pressing issues of global agenda

    7 October 2020, 18:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

    The Elbasy congratulated Vladimir Putin on his birthday wishing him good health, inexhaustible energy and success for the benefit of the friendly people of Russia.

    The sides exchanged views on the current situation in the region, pressing issues of the global agenda.

    In a conclusion the parties highlighted the level of Kazakhstan-Russian cooperation and wide prospects for its further development for the benefit of the people of both countries.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

