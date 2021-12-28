Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin debate international agenda issues

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 December 2021, 17:48
SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin held talks to debate regional and international agenda issues, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

Nursultan Nazarbayev thanked the President of the Russian Federation for the invitation to take part in the CIS Leaders’ informal summit as the Honorary Chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. The Elbasy noted importance of further development of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council underlining efficiency and actuality of this integration association.

During the meeting Vladimir Putin highlighted personal contribution of the First President of Kazakhstan in building the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and further development of economic integration on the Eurasian continent.

