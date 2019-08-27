Go to the main site
    Nursultan Nazarbayev and National Bank chief discuss Kazakhstan’s economy growth

    27 August 2019, 16:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elbasy (Leader of the Nation) Nursultan Nazarbayev received Yerbolat Dossayev, Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Elbasy’s official website.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed the steps needed to facilitate further growth of Kazakhstan’s economy proposed by the First President of Kazakhstan at the extended session of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party.

    Additionally, Nursultan Nazarbayev was briefed on the current state of inflation and implementation of the domestic monetary policy.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    National Bank of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev
