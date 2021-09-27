Go to the main site
    Nursultan Nazarbayev and Mustafa Şentop hold talks

    27 September 2021, 17:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Şentop, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

    During the meeting Nursultan Nazarbayev wished him fruitful talks at the forthcoming commemorative plenary session of the PA of the Turkic-Speaking Countries in Turkestan.

    The Elbasy noted dynamics of development of ties between Kazakhstan and Turkey for the past 30 years and conveyed his best wishes to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

    In his turn, Mustafa Şentop expressed gratitude for warm welcome and conveyed the Elbasy greetings on behalf of President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Parliament Nursultan Nazarbayev Kazakhstan and Turkey First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
