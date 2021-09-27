Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nursultan Nazarbayev and Mustafa Şentop hold talks

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 September 2021, 17:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Şentop, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

During the meeting Nursultan Nazarbayev wished him fruitful talks at the forthcoming commemorative plenary session of the PA of the Turkic-Speaking Countries in Turkestan.

The Elbasy noted dynamics of development of ties between Kazakhstan and Turkey for the past 30 years and conveyed his best wishes to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

In his turn, Mustafa Şentop expressed gratitude for warm welcome and conveyed the Elbasy greetings on behalf of President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Foreign policy    Parliament   Nursultan Nazarbayev   Kazakhstan and Turkey   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
