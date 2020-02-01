Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nursultan Nazarbayev and Mikhail Mishustin debate EAEU coop issues

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 February 2020, 14:08
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

Nazarbayev congratulated Mishustin on his appointment.

In his turn he thanked the Elbasy for the meeting and conveyed warm greetings on behalf of President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

During the meeting the sides debated the current state and prospects for deepening cooperation within the EAEU and focused on the realization of infrastructure development projects and further strengthening of trade ties between the nations.

Foreign policy    Nursultan Nazarbayev  
