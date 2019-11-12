Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Nursultan Nazarbayev and Mikhail Fradkov debate coop in education

    12 November 2019, 15:54

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On the sideline of «Astana Club» session the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Mikhail Fradkov, Director of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the First President of Kazakhstan.

    During the conversation Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized the importance of establishing cooperation between the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies and the Institute of World Economy and Politics under the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan.

    In addition the interlocutors noted a high demand for organizing and conducting discussion platforms with the participation of world experts.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Education First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    4 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    5 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023