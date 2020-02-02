Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Nursultan Nazarbayev and Mike Pompeo meet

    2 February 2020, 19:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev met with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, the Elbasy’s press service reports.

    During the meeting U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo conveyed greetings of President Donald Trump.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev noted joint efforts and measures taken to strengthen strategic partnership between the two nations.

    «As of now there are 410 joint ventures in Kazakhstan. The volume of the U.S. investment exceeded USD 45 bln,» the Elbasy said.

    In his turn Mike Pompeo told him about the visit to Kazakhstan and the results of the talks held.

    He noted that two countries enjoy mutually beneficial partnership.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and USA First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
    Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events