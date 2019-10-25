Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Politics

    Nursultan Nazarbayev, Aleksandr Lukashenko meet

    25 October 2019, 16:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, Kazinform learnt from the Elbasy’s press service.

    At the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed out the importance of preserving and further development of the two countries’ friendly relations.

    «I am glad about your visit. Throughout these years we have learnt a lot from each other. The world is changing today. In this situation it is important to preserve the results achieved over this period. I deeply respect you for what you have done for Belarus and for your human qualities. And I remain your reliable friend,» said Nazarbayev.

    In turn, Aleksandr Lukashenko praised the role of the First Kazakh President in strengthening cooperation within the regional integration associations.

    «We have received a proposition on your participation in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Saint Petersburg as its Honorary Chairman. Fate and history predetermined Kazakhstan, Belarus and Russia to be a core of this integration in the post-Soviet space. Kazakhstan has always been the initiator of this integration,» said the Belarusian President.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Belarus First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    2 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    3 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    4 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    5 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region