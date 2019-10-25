Nursultan Nazarbayev, Aleksandr Lukashenko meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, Kazinform learnt from the Elbasy’s press service.

At the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed out the importance of preserving and further development of the two countries’ friendly relations.

«I am glad about your visit. Throughout these years we have learnt a lot from each other. The world is changing today. In this situation it is important to preserve the results achieved over this period. I deeply respect you for what you have done for Belarus and for your human qualities. And I remain your reliable friend,» said Nazarbayev.

In turn, Aleksandr Lukashenko praised the role of the First Kazakh President in strengthening cooperation within the regional integration associations.

«We have received a proposition on your participation in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Saint Petersburg as its Honorary Chairman. Fate and history predetermined Kazakhstan, Belarus and Russia to be a core of this integration in the post-Soviet space. Kazakhstan has always been the initiator of this integration,» said the Belarusian President.