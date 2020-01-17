Nursultan Nazarbayev Airport reports delay of 14 flights

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Several flights have been delayed at the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport due to bad weather conditions (heavy snowstorm), Zhenis Akhmetzhanov PR-manager of the airport’s press service told Kazinform correspondent.

Currently, nine flights are delayed due to late arrival of the aircraft from other cities including two flights of FlyArystan airline (Pavlodar, Moscow) and seven flights of Air Astana airline (Almaty - two flights, Kyzylorda, Shymkent - two flights, as well as flights from the cities of Aktobe and Uralsk).

In addition, five flights are delayed - four flights operated by Air Astana and one flight operated by Aeroflot.