Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Nursultan Nazarbayev Airport reports delay of 14 flights

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
17 January 2020, 10:20
Nursultan Nazarbayev Airport reports delay of 14 flights

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Several flights have been delayed at the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport due to bad weather conditions (heavy snowstorm), Zhenis Akhmetzhanov PR-manager of the airport’s press service told Kazinform correspondent.

Currently, nine flights are delayed due to late arrival of the aircraft from other cities including two flights of FlyArystan airline (Pavlodar, Moscow) and seven flights of Air Astana airline (Almaty - two flights, Kyzylorda, Shymkent - two flights, as well as flights from the cities of Aktobe and Uralsk).

In addition, five flights are delayed - four flights operated by Air Astana and one flight operated by Aeroflot.


Transport   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023