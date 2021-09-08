Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Nursultan Nazarbayev addresses UN GA plenary meeting

    8 September 2021, 21:31

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev addressed the UN General Assembly high-level plenary meeting on nuclear disarmament, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

    The high-level plenary meeting is taking place at the UN General Assembly Hall to commemorate and promote the International Day against Nuclear Tests.

    In his video address First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted efforts aimed at ensuring global security and underscored importance of the country’s efforts to promote the anti-nuclear agenda in the international agenda.

    «Thirty years ago, I signed the decree to close down the Semipalatinsk nuclear testing site, one of the world's largest nuclear test sites. It was the first-ever legal ban on conducting nuclear tests in the history of mankind. A number of other testing sites around the world were closed or deactivated following the closure of the nuclear testing ground in Semipalatinsk,» Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    UN First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    4 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    5 Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August