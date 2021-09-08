Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nursultan Nazarbayev addresses UN GA plenary meeting

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 September 2021, 21:31
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev addressed the UN General Assembly high-level plenary meeting on nuclear disarmament, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

The high-level plenary meeting is taking place at the UN General Assembly Hall to commemorate and promote the International Day against Nuclear Tests.

In his video address First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted efforts aimed at ensuring global security and underscored importance of the country’s efforts to promote the anti-nuclear agenda in the international agenda.

«Thirty years ago, I signed the decree to close down the Semipalatinsk nuclear testing site, one of the world's largest nuclear test sites. It was the first-ever legal ban on conducting nuclear tests in the history of mankind. A number of other testing sites around the world were closed or deactivated following the closure of the nuclear testing ground in Semipalatinsk,» Nursultan Nazarbayev said.


