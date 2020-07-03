Nursultan Nazarbayev addresses people of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev addressed the people of Kazakhstan as soon as he recovered from coronavirus infection, the official website of Elbasy reads.

He said that the dangerous pandemic gripped many countries, as well as Kazakhstan adding that millions of people caught this severe illness. He noted that he was deeply touched by sincere kindness and moral support showed by heads of states and governments, leading political and public figures. All of them voiced their sincere wishes of high spirits and sooner recovery. Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed his gratitude for their sincere wishes.

Elbasy noted that he received many letters and telegrams from Kazakhstanis expressing support, wishing good health and full recovery.

Nursultan Nazarbayev wished all health and happiness. Elbasy beat the novel infection thanks to doctors, observance of their requirements and recommendations, and common support and warm wishes and returned to work.

Elbasy expressed great gratitude to medical workers and wished all Kazakhstanis good health, welfare and Kazakhstan peace and prosperity.



