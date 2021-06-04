Nursultan Nazarbayev addresses Kazakhstani youth

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The International Youth Forum «We – the patriots of the country» marking the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan with participation of First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is taking place in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his welcome letter, Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed out that the youth is the driving force of the society, the nation’s hope.

«Over the years of independence, the whole generation of forward-thinking and educated young persons has been formed in the country. It is well-known that competitiveness of any nation is measured firstly by the quality of education. You (youth) need to adapt rapidly to the demands of today’s world and be able to face difficulties,» reads the Kazakh First President’s letter.

Nazarbayev also stated the importance of human capital, noting that the country with a smart, intelligent, educated, and qualified youth will always have big and bright opportunities.

Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed out that Kazakhstan provides support to young people around the world with hundreds of young persons from Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, Mongolia, and so on studying at higher education organizations of the country.

«There exists a social and political ladder for talented specialists in every sphere in the country. The youth wing Jas Otan under the Nur Otan Party has become a special school of patriotic education and public activity. Another group of active youth has united under the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan,» said Nazarbayev, adding that the youth should participate in further flourishing the country.

The Forum held by the Library of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev Fund, and Ministry of Information and Social Development has brought together over 300 representatives of the youth organizations from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, the USA, Turkey, France, youth leaders from the regions of Kazakhstan, young deputies of Parliament, and other youth reps.



