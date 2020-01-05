Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Alzhanova Raushan
5 January 2020, 11:17
‘Nursultan Family Fest’ kicks off in Botanical Garden

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – These days residents of Nur-Sultan city are actively relaxing in the Botanical Garden, Kazinform reported with the reference to Khabar 24.

Adults and children actively partake in games and contests.

«Nursultan Family Fest» is taking place in the capital for the first time ever. The festival’s attendees enjoyed all the delights of winter including skating, downhill sledging and snowball playing. The organizers of the festival installed a number of photo zones across the Botanical Garden.


