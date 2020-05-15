Nurly Zher: 5100 dwellings to be built in Karaganda region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – This year Karaganda region plans to build 509 thousand square meters of housing or 5100 dwellings, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

For the first quarter of the current year KZT10.6 billion of investments were allocated for housing construction, 130.2 thousand square meters were commissioned. In general, within the framework of Nurly Zher state program this year there have been allocated KZT17.9 billion for the construction of housing and engineering and communications infrastructure for the implementation of 63 projects with the creation of 1,221 jobs. It is planned to put into operation 1,474 apartments of rental and credit housing.

According to the results of the first quarter of the current year, KZT170.7 million has been granted to the Akimat. By the end of the year, it is planned to introduce 30.8 thousand square meters of rental housing or 548 apartments. 378 new jobs will be created in the construction of housing for socially vulnerable segments of the population and for low-income, large families.

In addition, this year the republican budget granted KZT3.3 billion for the implementation of «Baikytty Otbasy» program under the state program «Nurly Zher» for 335 housing loans at 2%.



