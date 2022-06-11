Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Nurlan Urankhayev becomes akim of Abai region

    11 June 2022, 15:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nurlan Urankhayev was named akim (governor) of the newly established Abai region, Kazinform cites the president’s press service.

    Nurlan Urankhayaev was born on 4 May 1965. He graduated from the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, the Kazakh Financial and Economic Institute and the East Kazakhstan State Technical University.

    Prior to the appointment he was head of the architecture, town planning and land relations of Nur-Sultan city.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Berik Abdigaliuly had been appointed akim (governor) of Ulytau region.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Appointments, dismissals Abai region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
    Body of missing forester found in Abai region
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Governor of Abai region reports on current situation with wildfires
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
    4 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    5 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously