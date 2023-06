Nurlan Sauranbayev named Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC CEO

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nurlan Sauranbayev is appointed as the CEO of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company JSC, the PM’s official website reads.

As earlier reported, the Head of State decreed to relieve Nurlan Sauranbayev of his duties as the head of the state control and organizational - territorial work department of the Kazakh President’s Administration.