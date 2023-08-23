Nurlan Nogayev reports to President on Mangistau region's socio-economic development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Governor of Mangistau region Nurlan Nogayev, who reported about the region’s socio-economic development in January-July 2023 and the plans for the upcoming period, Kazinform reports via Akorda.

According to Nogayev, the region launched six investment projects worth 5.3 billion tenge in the reporting period. The volume of investments in the region’s fixed capital made 523 billion tenge.

The President was informed about the course of fulfillment of the drinking water shortage problem. The region has been implementing six projects aimed at increasing desalinated water volumes by 146 thousand cubic meters by 2025.

Besides, Nogayev reported about the improvement of housing utilities, engineering infrastructure in Aktau and reconstruction of MAEK.

In his words, 9.4 billion tenge was allocated for MAEK reconstruction this year, of which 6.8 billion tenge were allocated under the MAEK investment program and 2.6 billion tenge were spent from the local administration’s reserves. Additional 4.9 billion tenge were provided from the Governmental reserves at the President’s instruction.

At the end of the meeting, the President tasked the Governor to ensure non-stop operation of Mangistau region’s energy system.