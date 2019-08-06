Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Nurlan Nogayev reports to President on Atyrau region’s socio-economic development

    6 August 2019, 17:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Governor of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

    The President was informed about the region's socio-economic development and socio-political situation. NurlanNogayev also reported to the President on the course of fulfillment of theinstructions on improvement of the people’s well-being.

    The Head of State pointed out theimportance of maintaining and stepping up positive paces of development of theregion and modernization of its infrastructure.

    Upon completion of the meeting, Kassym-JomartTokayev commissioned Nurlan Nogayev to provide all-round support to thesocially-vulnerable groups of population and ensure timely implementation ofall sectoral programmes.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Atyrau region President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan