Nurlan Nogayev reports to President on Atyrau region’s socio-economic development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Governor of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

The President was informed about the region's socio-economic development and socio-political situation. NurlanNogayev also reported to the President on the course of fulfillment of theinstructions on improvement of the people’s well-being.

The Head of State pointed out theimportance of maintaining and stepping up positive paces of development of theregion and modernization of its infrastructure.

Upon completion of the meeting, Kassym-JomartTokayev commissioned Nurlan Nogayev to provide all-round support to thesocially-vulnerable groups of population and ensure timely implementation ofall sectoral programmes.