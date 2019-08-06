Nurlan Nogayev reports to President on Atyrau region’s socio-economic development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Governor of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

The President was informed about the region's socio-economic development and socio-political situation. Nurlan Nogayev also reported to the President on the course of fulfillment of the instructions on improvement of the people’s well-being.

The Head of State pointed out the importance of maintaining and stepping up positive paces of development of the region and modernization of its infrastructure.

Upon completion of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned Nurlan Nogayev to provide all-round support to the socially-vulnerable groups of population and ensure timely implementation of all sectoral programmes.