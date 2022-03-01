Nurlan Nigmatulin withdrawn from Political Council of Nur Otan Party

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Ospanbek Alseitov and Nurlan Nigmatulin have been withdrawn from the membership of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Removal from the Political Council of members Ospanbek Alseitov and Nurlan Nigmatulin and including Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Head of the Presidential Administration Murat Nurtleu, rector of Astana Medical University Kamalzhan Nadyrov, Vice President of the International Kazakh Language Society Maksim Rozhin is introduced for consideration,» said Nur Otan Party Executive Secretary Askhat Oralov during the 22nd extraordinary Congress of the Party.

The proposal was backed by the Party's members.