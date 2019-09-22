Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nurlan Nigmatulin welcomes parliamentary delegations of Jordan and Oman

Alzhanova Raushan
22 September 2019, 19:13
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin has welcomed parliamentary delegations of Jordan and Oman, Kazinform reported with the reference to the press service of the Majilis.

Bilateral meetings with the Chairman of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Jordan, Atef Al-Tarawneh, as well as Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash'shura, took place today in the Majilis. The negotiations with Atef Al-Tarawneh outlined the high level of interstate relations and the potential for cooperation development between Kazakhstan and Jordanian parliamentarians.

In turn, Chairman of Majlis Ash'shura shared his impressions of Kazakhstan, expressing admiration for our country’s dynamical development as well as the capital city Nur-Sultan. According to the Speaker of the Parliament of Oman that was the result of activities made by the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

As noted by Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Kazakhstan is the state that enjoys authority in the world and regularly comes up with important international initiatives. According to the Speaker of Oman Parliament, an important factor of our country’s economic enhancement is stability in the multinational society of Kazakhstan. The interlocutors also spoke out for the development of inter-parliamentary relations.

