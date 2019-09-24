Go to the main site
    Nurlan Nigmatulin: Nur-Sultan became a truly parliamentary capital

    24 September 2019, 10:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 4th meeting of the Speakers of the Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments on «Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership» with the participation of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev began in the Kazakh capital.

    Chairman of the Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin welcomed the participants and thanked them for the participation.

    «We are confident that today’s forum will open greater opportunities for the establishment of a comprehensive dialogue, strengthening of mutual trust and further enhancement of parliamentary cooperation among the law-making institutions of participating states. The parliamentarians of European and Asian countries have gathered today here, in the heart of Eurasia, in the city of Nur-Sultan,» he said.

    Nurlan Nigmatulin noted that geography of the event expanded year by year and the number of its participants kept rising.

    «This MSEAP is the most representative one. Today, the city of Nur-Sultan has turned into a truly parliamentary capital of Eurasia. Parliamentary delegations from 65 countries including 41 speakers, heads of 14 international and inter-parliamentary organizations are participating in today’s event,» the Speaker of the Majilis stressed.

    «Undoubtedly, the participation of the author and initiator of the Eurasian integration project, First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, in the 4th MSEAP is of great importance,» he added.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Parliament Events Majilis First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Nur-Sultan
